Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $53,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 125.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $6,552,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.74.

Shares of EQIX traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $731.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,998. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $735.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $701.58 and its 200 day moving average is $645.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

