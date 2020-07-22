Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 91,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,089. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after buying an additional 10,759,270 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,855,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter worth about $23,178,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,302,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 628,274 shares during the period.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.