Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$20.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.58. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$184,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,309,318.80.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

