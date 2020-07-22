Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.95

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.95 and last traded at C$70.46, with a volume of 8870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

EQB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The business had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.09, for a total transaction of C$276,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,005.68.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.