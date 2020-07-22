Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,860,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 137,667 shares during the period. Euronav makes up about 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $85,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Euronav by 5,851.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EURN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 43,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 589.09%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

