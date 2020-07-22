Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.17

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.17 and last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 7800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.