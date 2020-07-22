Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.26

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.26 and last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 17584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.88.

The company has a market cap of $944.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$306.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

