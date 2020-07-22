ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $318,426.36

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $318,426.36 and approximately $358.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

