Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $427.10

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$427.10 and last traded at C$427.01, with a volume of 10720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$530.00 to C$580.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of -159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$419.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$473.42.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($63.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($68.38) by C$4.78. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 44.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

