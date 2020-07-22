Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 2,395 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $178.68. 131,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,872. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

