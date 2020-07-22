Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.