Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 932,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

