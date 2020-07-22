Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of HON traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. The company had a trading volume of 119,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.