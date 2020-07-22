Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,943. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.