Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 97.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.89. 343,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.