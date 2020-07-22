Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $27.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. 108,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

