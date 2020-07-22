Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.