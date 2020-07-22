Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $115,660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,780,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227,140 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 330,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter.

FBND traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

