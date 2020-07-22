Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 741.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,804 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 246.2% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.27. 933,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,558,744. The company has a market cap of $658.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

