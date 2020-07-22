Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, hitting $180.60. 1,031,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

