Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,803,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,969,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,262,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $220.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,916. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $221.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

