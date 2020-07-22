Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.30. The company had a trading volume of 789,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

