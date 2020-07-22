Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $5.66 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 849,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.