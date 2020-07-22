Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.74. 11,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,861. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

