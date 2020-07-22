Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

