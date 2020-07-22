Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.46. 860,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The firm has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

