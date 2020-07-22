Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 7,634 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 81,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,978. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.

