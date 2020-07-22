Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.90

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.90 and last traded at C$18.89, with a volume of 89312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Finning International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Finning International from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic bought 2,188 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,436.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at C$307,229.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

