First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 60,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

