First National Corp MA ADV Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. 4,764,242 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20.

