First National Corp MA ADV Has $697,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $184.48. The stock had a trading volume of 108,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.