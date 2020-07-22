First National Corp MA ADV Sells 4,211 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,182,000.

VEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 389,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

