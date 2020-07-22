First National Corp MA ADV Sells 68 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.42. 86,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.