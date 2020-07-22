First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 2,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,185. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.