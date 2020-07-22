First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 12,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.36.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile
