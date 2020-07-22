First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 12,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.36.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

