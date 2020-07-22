First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 19,928.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,506 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 16.46% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $27,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,524. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $39.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.