First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

FMY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

