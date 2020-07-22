First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

