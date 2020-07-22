First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock remained flat at $$20.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

