First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

FSD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,923. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

