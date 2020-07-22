First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Holdings Boosted by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,273. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

