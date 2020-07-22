First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FPF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

