First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.