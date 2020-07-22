First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEI stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

