First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 31st

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

MDIV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

