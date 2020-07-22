First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

