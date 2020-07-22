First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.