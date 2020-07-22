First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 17th

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

