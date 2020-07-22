First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 13,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,878. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42.

