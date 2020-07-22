Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FLC opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

